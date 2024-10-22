EDMONTON
Edmonton

    Edmonton police investigating sudden death at business

    Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is investigating a sudden death in north west Edmonton Tuesday afternoon.

    A CTV News Edmonton reporter confirmed EPS and Edmonton Fire Rescue Service’s Hazmat team was on site at a business that operates inside a warehouse.

    Several fire rescue service members were seen wearing hazmat suits before entering the facility near 155 Street and 131 Avenue.

    This is a developing story, we will update as details come available….. 

