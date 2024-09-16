Warning issued about man who impersonated Mountie in Wood Buffalo

Alberta RCMP are warning the public after they say someone impersonated a Mountie near Fort McMurray.

A member of the public says a black suburban with red-and-blue lights pulled them over on Draper Road on Sunday around 7:30 p.m.

The person posing as an RCMP officer wore all black and sunglasses, but did not have any police identifiers, and called himself "Officer Tom."

He asked the driver to leave the vehicle for a random search; the driver refused.

"Officer Tom" then demanded the driver leave the vehicle for a "breathalyzer" test, the citizen told police.

The driver again refused to leave their vehicle, but complied when the impersonator presented a roadside screening device similar to the one used by RCMP.

After the driver blew into the device, "Officer Tom" left before reading the result, heading out of Fort McMurray on Draper Road.

The driver immediately contacted RCMP, who patrolled the area but could not find "Officer Tom," who was described as a white bald man.

His vehicle is believed to have tinted windows and windshield.

Anyone with information about the impersonator is asked to call police.

RCMP reminded the public they can request identification from Mounties; an officer's badge and ID card will show the same number and the ID card should contain a photo.

"If you have further concerns, when it is safe to do so, call the RCMP to verify the identity of the officer," officials said.