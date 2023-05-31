Warrant issued in 2021 Whyte Avenue shooting death

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for one man in a homicide near Whyte Avenue in 2021.

Tanraj Deogen, 24, was fatally shot in the area of 81 Avenue and 104 Street in the early morning hours of Oct. 3, 2021.

Edmonton police say a warrant has been issued for Dylan Furaha-Inkindi, 25, in connection with Deogen's death. They said he is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Police are also trying to identify a second male who might be a witness to the investigation.

They released a photo of him wearing a distinctive jacket.

Anyone with information about either person is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police say this male may have information about the death of Tanraj Deogen on Oct. 3, 2021. (Credit: Edmonton Police Service)