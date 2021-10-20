Shooting homicide victim identified as 24-year-old

EDMONTON -

Police have identified a man shot near Whyte Avenue earlier this month and ruled his death a homicide.

An autopsy concluded 24-year-old Tanraj Deogen was shot to death in the early morning of Oct. 3.

In an update Wednesday, police officially ruled his death a homicide.

That Sunday, Deogen was found badly hurt outside in the area of 81 Avenue and 104 Street after 2 a.m. He died on scene.