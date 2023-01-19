Wastewater pipeline rupture prompts water quality advisory for Big Lake

Alberta Health Services is advising against any activity involving exposure to the water or shoreline of Big Lake due to "potentially elevated" bacteria levels.

The provincial health authority issued an advisory Thursday after a pipeline carrying wastewater ruptured near the shoreline and sewage run off entered the lake.

According to AHS, the spill site was near Range Raod 261 at Lakeshore Estates, but officials are unsure how far the runoff may extend.

"At these suspected levels, gastrointestinal illness may result from ingestion of the water from Big Lake," the advisory read. "As well, there is the possibility of skin, ear and eye infections with water contact.

"AHS also recommends that residents do not consume fish from the lake and refrain from using lake water for consumption, even if it's been treated."

The advisory also recommends pet owners keep their beloved animals away from the lake and shoreline.

"AHS public health inspectors will continue to monitor the situation," the provincial health authority added.