WATCH: 15-minute cities concept explained, conspiracies debunked

The urban-planning concept of 15-minute cities was the main topic of conversation at Edmonton city hall this week.

Fifteen-minute cities aim to have all basic, daily needs within a 15-minute commute.

The concept, however, has been the subject of backlash and conspiracy theories, as people fear it means they have to stay in their area.

Professor Sandeep Agrawal with the University of Alberta's School of Urban and Regional Planning joined CTV Morning Live in Edmonton to explain the concept and debunk the conspiracies.

