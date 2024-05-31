EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • WATCH: 15-minute cities concept explained, conspiracies debunked

    Share

    The urban-planning concept of 15-minute cities was the main topic of conversation at Edmonton city hall this week.

    Fifteen-minute cities aim to have all basic, daily needs within a 15-minute commute.

    The concept, however, has been the subject of backlash and conspiracy theories, as people fear it means they have to stay in their area.

    Professor Sandeep Agrawal with the University of Alberta's School of Urban and Regional Planning joined CTV Morning Live in Edmonton to explain the concept and debunk the conspiracies.

    Watch the video at the top of this article.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Biden speaks after Donald Trump's conviction in hush money case

    A day after a New York jury delivered a historic guilty verdict in Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee held a press conference Friday where he spoke publicly about the conviction and his White House bid.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News