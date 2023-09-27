Watch: Hawrelak Park rehabilitation progress

Edmonton

    Construction at Edmonton's Hawrelak Park continues.

    The park has been closed since March for rehabilitation.

    On Sept. 27, the CTV News Edmonton drone flew over the park to see the progress.

    According to a fall update from the city, crews are currently replacing all of the park's utilities and pavement.

    Construction is also underway on buildings, the main pavilion plaza, and the boardwalk.

    Replacement of storm and sanitary sewers has been underway and is nearing completion.

    The city says the lake will be refilled once construction is complete and additional landscaping, including native species of plants, will be added to improve water quality. 

    Hawrelak Park is scheduled to reopen for winter activity in 2025 or early 2026.

