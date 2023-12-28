EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Water leak causes closure of Edmonton Service Centre

    Edmonton Tower in a file photo. (Credit: City of Edmonton) Edmonton Tower in a file photo. (Credit: City of Edmonton)

    Edmontonians are being encouraged to use the city's website, phone lines and email accounts after water damage caused the closure of the city's downtown service centre.

    The leak was discovered Wednesday and has damaged the second and third floors of Edmonton Tower on 101 Street and 104 Avenue, the city announced Thursday.

    The city didn't say what caused the water leak or provide an estimate to fix the damage.

    "We are working to re-open in-person services as soon as possible and striving to be open in the first week of the new year," spokesperson Melenie Reid wrote.

    The city provided weblinks for more information on the services provided at the centre, including permits and licences, bylaw tickets and property taxes, transit details and bus passes.

