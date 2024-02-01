EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Water-main breaks plague north Edmonton home

    Flooding from a water-main break in the north Edmonton neighbourhood of Kensington in 2024. (Credit: Chris Cherneske) Flooding from a water-main break in the north Edmonton neighbourhood of Kensington in 2024. (Credit: Chris Cherneske)
    Share

    People are being urged to conserve water in Edmonton right now, but a north-side resident says he has more than his property can handle.

    A recurring water-main break has flooded the yard, garage and basement of Chris Cherneske's home multiple times.

    "It actually filled my garage with about eight inches of mud and water," Cherneske told CTV News Edmonton on Thursday about the latest break that has flooded his Kensington property.

    He now wonders if he'll be soaked for damages if it happens again.

    The problem with the Epcor water main near his house has caused three floods over the last three years, the biggest one occurring two years ago and causing $70,000 to $80,000 in damage.

    Cherneske says he's worried his insurance company will discontinue his coverage if it keeps happening.

    He said their advice to him is to find a way to keep the water out.

    "I’ve been told to sandbag my property and protect my house from water," Cherneske said.

    The Insurance Bureau of Canada says if Cherneske's property keeps flooding, he could be on his own, a spokesperson told CTV News Edmonton in part.

    "Insurance covers sudden and unexpected events," the insurance bureau said in a statement to CTV News Edmonton.

    "In this situation, where water has repeatedly entered the home, this would not be considered sudden and/or unexpected. Therefore, coverage would likely not apply until the water main is fixed."

    Epcor tells CTV News Edmonton it recognizes the continual breaks are an issue and that sections of the water main have been identified for "priority placement," but that any work will have to wait for the spring thaw.

    "We understand this resident’s frustration and can confirm there have been multiple main break repairs at this location," Epcor said in a statement to CTV News Edmonton.

    "The water main north of 133 Avenue and east of 118 Street was installed in 1962 and is made of cast iron, which breaks more frequently than other materials due to different factors like the freeze/thaw cycle, ground disturbance, settlement and soil conditions."

    Cherneske says he wants Epcor to fix the water main for good.

    "They just continually put little patches and not do anything about it really," he said. "It is pretty disappointing." 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    It's called 'cozy cardio.' In a world seeking comfort, some seek a happier mode of exercise

    Political polarization. Economic struggles. Inequity. Climate change. War. In an often-bruising world, you can hardly blame people for seeking out ways to cushion themselves. From weighted blankets to "cozy" murder mystery novels to entire restaurants and cookbooks based on childhood comfort foods, the appetite for comfortable things just keeps growing. Now some are seeking comfort even in their physical exertion.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News