Water quality advisory for Allan Beach, Hubbles Lake lifted: AHS
Published Monday, July 5, 2021 8:42PM MDT Last Updated Monday, July 5, 2021 8:42PM MDT
A June 21, 2021, advisory of "elevated levels of fecal bacteria" at Allan Beach at Hubbles Lake was effective immediately and to stay in place until authorities advised otherwise.
EDMONTON -- Alberta Health Services (AHS) lifted a water quality advisory in place at a resort west of Edmonton.
Two weeks ago AHS said “elevated levels of fecal bacteria” had been detected and that users of the lake should stay clear of the water.
On Monday AHS advised that Allan Beach at Hubbles Lake water quality had improved and that the risk for any health impacts from enjoying the water for recreational purpose was low.