Wayne Gretzky, Mark Messier, Grant Fuhr and more to be named to Oilers Hall of Fame

wayne gretzky

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Myles Sanderson located, taken into custody: RCMP

Police say the prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan has been taken into custody. Myles Sanderson was located and taken into custody in Rosthern, Saskatchewan, according to police.

Myles Sanderson is seen in three different photos. (Supplied: RCMP)

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island