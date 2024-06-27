EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 3-year-old boy dead, woman and girl hospitalized in Allard crash

    Edmonton police investigate a fatal collision on June 27, 2024, in the southwest Allard neighbourhood. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton) Edmonton police investigate a fatal collision on June 27, 2024, in the southwest Allard neighbourhood. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    A boy was killed and his mother and sister were injured in a crash in south Edmonton on Thursday.

    Police say they were walking east across Allard Road SW in a marked crosswalk on the south side of its intersection with Allard Boulevard SW when a truck turning west struck them around 5 p.m.

    The Ford F-150 driver had been heading north when they "briefly" stopped at the three-way stop and continued turning left, running over the boy and hitting the 39-year-old woman and seven-year-old girl.

    The boy died on scene.

    The woman and girl were taken to hospital but are expected to survive.

    The 30-year-old man behind the wheel of the truck was not hurt. He remained at the scene.

    Police do not believe speed or alcohol were factors.

    The area was closed while police investigated.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News