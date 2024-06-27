3-year-old boy dead, woman and girl hospitalized in Allard crash

A boy was killed and his mother and sister were injured in a crash in south Edmonton on Thursday.

Police say they were walking east across Allard Road SW in a marked crosswalk on the south side of its intersection with Allard Boulevard SW when a truck turning west struck them around 5 p.m.

The Ford F-150 driver had been heading north when they "briefly" stopped at the three-way stop and continued turning left, running over the boy and hitting the 39-year-old woman and seven-year-old girl.

The boy died on scene.

The woman and girl were taken to hospital but are expected to survive.

The 30-year-old man behind the wheel of the truck was not hurt. He remained at the scene.

Police do not believe speed or alcohol were factors.

The area was closed while police investigated.