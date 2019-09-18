Scientists at the University of Alberta are still searching for meteorite pieces from the fireball that crossed the skies on Aug. 31.

Many people shared video in the days after the fireball was spotted, but pieces of the meteorite have been elusive.

Working with Curtin University in Perth Australia, scientists have narrowed down a potential landing zone to the area southwest of Camrose.

“While we haven’t found any meteorites yet, we are confident that they are out there,” explained Chris Herd, professor in the Department of Earth and Atmopheric Sciences and curator of the University of Alberta Meteorite Collection in a written release.

Herd and his team are eager to find and study meteorites, which they estimate to be around 1 kg big.

“Every newly fallen meteorite is like a spacecraft bringing a sample back from an asteroid or another planet. It’s a chance to study a nearly pristine sample from space,” Herd said.

The university is sharing tips on how to identify a meteorite and reminding searchers that meteorites found on public right of ways belong to the finder and those found on private land belong to the landowner.