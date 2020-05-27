EDMONTON -- Dozens of volunteers started filling sandbags in Alberta Beach Wednesday evening as the village west of Edmonton faces water levels not seen since 1974.

"It's flooding our houses, washing away our access points. Our main beach is covered in water and our main park has eroded about 60 feet," Jim Benedict, Mayor of Alberta Beach said.

Benedict knows of at least one house that has already been swamped by water from Lac Ste Anne, and he said 107 other lakefront properties in the village are at risk.

Just before 5 p.m. Wednesday an Alberta Emergency Alert was issued and volunteers gathered in the rain to fill hundreds of sandbags.

Benedict said the lake is not expected to crest until the middle of June.

With more rain in the forecast, he's asking residents to start preparing for a possible evacuation.

"We could be in trouble. If we have to shut down our sewer system because of flooding, we'll have to evacuate people. It'll be chaos," Benedict said.

The Village of Alberta Beach is home to 835 residential properties and about 3,000 residents in the summer months.

The Summer Village of Val Quentin, and Sunset Point were also included in the alert.