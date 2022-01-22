'We'd love to turn this around for the city': Draisaitl hopes to end Oilers' slump against Flames

Leon Draisaitl knows the Edmonton Oilers could be playing a lot better.

He knows there are no excuses about the 6-0 loss to the Florida Panthers on Thursday, a third-period collapse he deemed "unacceptable."

Last time Draisaitl talked with the media earlier this week, a reporter called him "pissy" for being short with him.

However on Saturday, hours before the season's second Battle of Alberta, the German star was more enthusiastic in his answers and hopeful the team would turn it around.

"It's us in the room that have to stick together and that have to get the job done. We're sticking together no matter what. It's been like that all year, it's going to continue to be like that," Draisaitl said.

"We would love to turn this around for the city as well. I know how much the Oilers mean to the fans and to the city."

At the start of December, the Oilers had the best record in the NHL with 16 wins out of 21 games.

Since then, Edmonton has the worst record in the league, with only two mid-December wins in their last 15 contests.

The Oilers now sit seventh in the Pacific Division and six points back of the final playoff spot.

Edmonton has had success against the Calgary Flames in recent seasons and won the Battle of Alberta 5-2 on Oct. 16.

"Hopefully tonight is the night stuff goes in our direction," Draisaitl said.

"We're obviously looking to get out of this slump…tonight would be a great time to start that."