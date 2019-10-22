The Alberta separatist group that gained more than 100,000 Facebook followers overnight after the Liberals won a minority government is taking steps to become a provincial and federal party.

Wexit, a term that combines Western Canada and exit, was trending on Twitter Monday night and the group now has just over 150,000 followers on Facebook.

"It was huge, it was absolutely huge," said Wexit Alberta and Wexit Canada Founder Peter Downing.

Downing created Wexit Alberta in June and Wexit Canada about a month ago. He now wants to turn the groups into provincial and federal parties.

"We have to do this," Downing said. "Right now there's no hope, there's no future … no reason why we have to have Justin Trudeau governing us."

'Unfairness'

Political Scientist Lori Williamson says separating from the rest of Canada would not fix Alberta's economy.

"The concerns that Albertans have will not be solved by separation. We're not going to get our oil to markets any better if we’re not part of Canada."

However, Williamson understands why Albertans are frustrated by how Ottawa treats their province.

"There's an unfairness in terms of Alberta's recognition for its contribution to the Canadian economy," Williamson said. "Alberta has the sense, rightly, that it's giving more than it's getting in return—both in terms economic balance, but also in terms of appreciation."

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is scheduled to comment on the federal election results at 3:30 p.m. You can watch the livestream here.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Dan Grummett