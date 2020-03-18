EDMONTON -- Staff at an Edmonton elementary school came together to connect with their students online after classes were cancelled due to COVID-19.

Teachers at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Elementary School created a newscast from the mostly-empty school and posted it on YouTube.

The broadcast included a playground update, a Tik Tok-style video, a joke and more. The teachers asked viewers to subscribe to the new YouTube channel, promising another episode of "Action News".

The province cancelled all K to 12 classes on March 15 as part of its efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

As of March 17, there were 97 confirmed cases in Alberta. Tuesday also marked the largest day-over-day increase in the province.