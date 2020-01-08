EDMONTON -- Mayor Don Iveson offered his condolencesto the Iranian-Canadian community in Edmonton and the families of the victims of the plane crashthat killed dozens of Edmontonians in Iran Wednesday morning.

A Ukraine International Airlines flight was on its way to Kyiv from Tehran when it crashed minutes after takeoff, killing all 176 passengers. The Iranian Heritage Society of Edmonton says there were at least 27 Edmontonians on board.

Iran plane crash: Family of 4, newlyweds among at least 27 Edmontonians killed in airliner tragedy

Iran plane crash: University of Alberta says at least 10 faculty, students and alumi among those killed in airliner tragedy

Iveson said he was home having breakfast with his dad when he heard the news.

"It was disbelief initially,Iveson said. "We haven’t had a tragedy of this magnitude that anyone can remember in recent years affect so many people directly in our city at one time."

"It hits you hard too, you can imagine how families will be affected," said Iveson while choking back tears.

There are over 4,000 Iranian-Canadians living in Edmonton, and Iveson says it’s a very tight-knit community.

“This will ripple, and we need to be there for each other… "It’s tragic. And something felt all across the country, not just here in Edmonton."

The mayor is taking comfort in the actions of Edmontonians that are supporting those in need of support during this difficult time.

“Whenever tested by tragedy or disaster, Edmontonians do what comes naturally to us, we rally around our families, our neighbours, our friends and our fellow Edmontonians and Canadians and provide each other comfort when it’s most needed and when it counts the most,” he said.

The High Level Bridge and legislature will be lit red and white Wednesday night to honour the memory of the victims, and flags at City Hall and the Legislature have been lowered to half mast.