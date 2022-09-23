'We never let them stop us': Pride Corner on Whyte returns

A rally was held Friday at Pride Corner on Whyte, with community members coming back to the space after multiple threats of violence.

On Sept. 2, a man was reported to have threatened people gathered at Pride Corner with a bat and the corner was shut down early on Sept. 9 after reports of a serious threat of gun violence against attendees.

For two weeks, the corner remained closed, as organizers took time to finalize safety plans, exit strategies and train volunteers. Friday, they reopened with a rally against homophobia.

"Tonight, we are having a comeback rally," said Claire Pearen, an organizer. "We are out here and we are celebrating our existence and we are just coming back as strong as we can."

Pride Corner has become a gathering place for the LGBTQ2S+ community, where supporters come weekly with flags, signs, music and dancing. It was officially recognized by the city in May 2022.

Originally a spot to protest against street preachers, Pearen said the recent threats are a reminder of why the corner started in the first place.

She said it feels good to be back, and the community feels empowered to revive the corner and what it offers.

"We've already had a couple of troublemakers, but we never let them stop us. We're out here being ourselves, waving our flags, showing that the queer community is visible and taking up space," she said.

"There's really something beautiful about community and unity and that's why we're here."

With files from Matt Woodman