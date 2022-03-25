'We're all behind you': Young boy shows bravery at Oilers game

Five-year-old Ben Stelter stood on the ice next to his favourite Edmonton Oilers player ahead of Thursday night’s game.

The young boy was diagnosed with a brain tumour one year ago, and has already gone through 30 radiation sessions as well as four rounds of chemotherapy to get rid of the tumour.

When you get a pre-game pep talk from @cmcdavid97. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/Yw4czj9DEa — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) March 25, 2022

Stetler will face another round of radiation next week.

His courage was on full display as he stood next to Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid during the Canadian national anthem before the puck dropped at Rogers Place.

The young Oilers fan also had the chance to sit in on a question and answer period with Oiler Zack Hyman Thursday night.