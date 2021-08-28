EDMONTON -- Edmontonians rallied to show support for the people of Afghanistan as part of a movement around the world.

The rally started at the Kinsmen Sports Centre, where the Afghanistan national flag was raised, the group then marched to the legislature.

“It was a wonderful success… to see such a turnout of not only Afghan Edmontonians, but also Edmontonians,” said Adris Azizi, the president of the Edmonton Afghan Charitable Society.

Speakers at the rally called for international support for the people left in Afghanistan, now living under Taliban rule.

“We’re all just so disappointed with what’s going on in Afghanistan, the people that are left behind, their lives are… nothing,” said Crystal Hakimi, one of the rally organizers. “It’s devastating as a Canadian here, with all the liberties that we have, to see what’s going on there with our brothers and sisters.

“They have no future, and the Taliban have not changed and they will continue their reign of terror.”

The group is calling on governments not to legitimize the Taliban. Hakimi also said they want to see more Afghans brought to Canada as refugees.

“We need a proper plan, they said they were going to bring in 20,000, they haven’t even brought in 2,000,” added Hakimi.

“Our elections are coming up, we’d love for our leaders to tell us what they’re going to do about this because this is not a Canadian problem this is not an Afghan problem this is a worldwide problem.”

The rally was organized by the group YEG Afghans