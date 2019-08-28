Downtown Edmonton could be Canada’s next technology hub, but it needs to act fast, says a local business group.

“We’ve gotta go now. We’re going to be left behind," Ian O'Donnell of the Downtown Business Association told CTV News Edmonton on Wednesday.

His comments followed the release of a report by the group outlining strategies and recommendations to support a strong technology sector.

The report recommended:

Establishing a downtown accelerator

Enhancing the downtown urban experience

Retaining homegrown talent

Creating more innovative tech-focused buildings

Collaborating with the Edmonton Advisory Council on Startups (EACOS) and other organizations in the tech ecosystem

O’Donnell, the association's executive director, said that while competition can be important, the cooperation between tech companies needs to improve.

“Competition breads innovation, so it should build off of itself," O'Donnell said.

"We also need to have that collaborative piece that needs to be strengthened a little bit more. Are we siloed? Are we really working together towards a common goal?”

He added that when dealing with the technology industry, action must be taken quickly: "This industry moves quicker than anyone can imagine and we don’t have months and years to wait.”

The report, titled “Accelerating Tech in Downtown Edmonton: Impacts and Opportunities,” will be presented at the Yellowhead Brewery on Monday at 5:30 p.m. and followed by discussion by a panel of industry experts.