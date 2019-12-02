EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Eskimos, FC Edmonton, Stingers and Prospects are teaming up in 2020.

For $79, Edmonton sports fans will be able to go to one pre-season or regular season game for each of the four teams.

Officials from all four teams expressed excitement about the partnership and stressed they have never been competitors.

"I think there's an opportunity for us to work together than there is to be a competitor in any sense," said Stingers President Brett Fraser.

"We're partners. The better those three teams do, the better we do," said Eskimos President and CEO Chris Presson.

Prospects head coach Jordan Blundell hopes the exposure will lead to more fans for all four teams.

"We all have the same concerns. We all lay in bed at night thinking about how we can get more people in the building," Presson said.

Attendance has been a problem for FC Edmonton. Owner Tom Fath told media Thursday "we always need more fans" and he's "used to losing money."

The fan pass is on sale online until Dec. 29.