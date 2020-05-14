EDMONTON -- Edmonton restaurants are allowed to reopen beginning Thursday, but many are choosing to keep their dining rooms closed for now.

"We're not ready," Blue Plate Diner owner John Williams told CTV Morning Live Edmonton. "We need more time to make the physical and operational changes."

Restaurants, cafes, pubs and bars are included in Stage 1 of Alberta's relaunch strategy. The province has provided guidelines for businesses to follow to ensure the health and safety of customers and staff, including operating at no more than 50 per cent seating capacity. 

Some restaurants were eager to open their doors, including CRAFT Beer Market and the Canadian Brewhouse.

"We're really excited to reopen with those restrictions," Canadian Brewhouse Windermere GM Zack Yuzyk said. "I think that the company has done a great job providing us with the tools to be successful with that and maintaining being the place that people want to be while providing a safe environment for both the guests and for the staff."

But other establishments are choosing to follow their own timelines.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

As much as we are hankerin' to see y'all back inside DaDeO we will not be reopening for Dine-In as of yet. Pretty tough to move those booths around- they are old and set in their ways. Thursday-Saturday Curbside continues this week with Bayou & Veggie Jambalaya making a comeback!

Valued Guests and Community, As we continue to monitor the progress of the Covid-19 pandemic globally and locally, like you - we've adjusted our behaviours, practices and lifestyle accordingly. Despite the green-light for restaurants to open later this week, we have opted to keep our dining room closed, for now and continue RGE RD AT HOME and our curbside pick-up service. We're fortunate and grateful for the many new and familiar faces who have come to support our beloved RGE RD. The smiling faces picking up meals in our parking lot have delighted us - just as seeing our offerings served so proudly at your home have. We'll continue to develop our weekly RGE RD AT HOME menu to fulfill the overwhelming demand and interest for ethically raised, locally-grown products and ingredients as we cautiously take steps towards reopening. Thank you for supporting us, our farms and partners during this harrowing time.

Williams says it is risky to invest in staff and supplies too early, without knowing if customers will show up.

"I'm not sure what the comfort level of the general population is," he said. "We have such a strong, loyal customer base and we really hope they come back but I don’t know."

In the meantime, Blue Plate Diner and other local restaurants are focusing on pickup and delivery options to serve their customers.

“I’m happy with what I’m doing now for takeout," Nosh Indian Kitchen owner Sadanand Verma told CTV News Edmonton. "We’ll see how far we can survive.”