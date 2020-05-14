EDMONTON -- Edmonton restaurants are allowed to reopen beginning Thursday, but many are choosing to keep their dining rooms closed for now.

"We're not ready," Blue Plate Diner owner John Williams told CTV Morning Live Edmonton. "We need more time to make the physical and operational changes."

Restaurants, cafes, pubs and bars are included in Stage 1 of Alberta's relaunch strategy. The province has provided guidelines for businesses to follow to ensure the health and safety of customers and staff, including operating at no more than 50 per cent seating capacity.

Some restaurants were eager to open their doors, including CRAFT Beer Market and the Canadian Brewhouse.

"We're really excited to reopen with those restrictions," Canadian Brewhouse Windermere GM Zack Yuzyk said. "I think that the company has done a great job providing us with the tools to be successful with that and maintaining being the place that people want to be while providing a safe environment for both the guests and for the staff."

But other establishments are choosing to follow their own timelines.

Our current decision surrounding the “re-open”...

⠀

We’ll continue to facilitate our curbside pickup and delivery services at both of our restaurants. We will not be reopening the dining rooms or allowing customers in the restaurants to pickup or place orders at this time. (1/6) pic.twitter.com/5KbsOxf2YZ — LOVEPIZZA (@lovepizza_yeg) May 13, 2020

Long story short, you can add us to the list of restaurants not quite ready to re-open our doors to sit down dining just yet. Everyone’s safety is top of mind for us, and in particular our team’s level of comfort. Wishing all who reopen a safe and successful experience! #yegfood — Prairie Noodle Shop (@YEGNoodles) May 13, 2020

When we decided in March of 2016 to start this little project called Northern Chicken, we really wanted to focus on staff happiness and support, it was an attempt to make the hospitality industry a little easier, a little nicer, a little fairer. — Northern Chicken (@northchickenyeg) May 13, 2020

"I'm not sure what the comfort level of the general population is," he said. "We have such a strong, loyal customer base and we really hope they come back but I don’t know."

In the meantime, Blue Plate Diner and other local restaurants are focusing on pickup and delivery options to serve their customers.

“I’m happy with what I’m doing now for takeout," Nosh Indian Kitchen owner Sadanand Verma told CTV News Edmonton. "We’ll see how far we can survive.”