    • 'We’re spending about $14K per month': Food banks looking to stock shelves ahead of holiday rush

    Student volunteer pack fresh produce for the University of Alberta Campus Food Bank on Sept. 2, 2024. (Adel Ahmed/CTV News Edmonton) Student volunteer pack fresh produce for the University of Alberta Campus Food Bank on Sept. 2, 2024. (Adel Ahmed/CTV News Edmonton)
    Students are feeling the pinch, and the University of Alberta Food Bank is looking to refill the shelves ahead of what is expected to be another record year for demand.

    The campus food bank says it has seen a 600-per-cent increase in demand in the past five years, with 242,000 pounds of food handed out last year. That's up by 50 per cent from the previous year.

    "Five years ago, food donations made up 95 percent of the food we distributed, but these days donations account for only about 50 percent of food we give out," said Erin O'Neil, executive director of the CFB. "We're spending about $14,000 per month to make up the difference between donations and demand."

    The food bank will be holding a Trick or Treat food drive on Saturday to restock the shelves before the holidays.

    From noon to 5 p.m., volunteers will be walking though Belgravia, Garneau, McKernan, Queen Alexandra and Windsor Park.

    Anyone with food or toiletries to donate is asked to leave it on their front steps before noon. Monetary donations can be made anytime on the food bank's website

    If you live in an apartment and would like to donate, you can drop items off at the University of Alberta Student Union Building loading dock during those same hours.

    Most needed items include:

    • International foods;
    • Gluten-free foods;
    • Vegan foods;
    • Rice and lentils;
    • Cereals and oats;
    • Canned fish, beans or chili;
    • Noodles; and
    • Diapers and baby formula

    Cram a cruiser

    The Strathcona community came together to cram more than 4,000 pounds of food into police cruisers on Friday.

    Cars were stationed outside three grocery stores in Sherwood Park to collect donations for the Strathcona Food Bank.

    Last year, the food bank served 17,177 people and provided 5,566 hampers. The bank said the annual cruiser event helps stock the shelves in fall and winter, which traditionally see higher need in the community.

    A grand total of $941 and 4,563 pounds of food were collected.

    "The support that we've gotten from Strathcona County residents is just absolutely incredible," said officer Steve Schmidt. "At one location, we had a resident come up and purchase 30 bags of donations."

    "Some of the things in our economy have hit residents a lot harder than others," he continued. "It's really great to see those who can give back, giving back so generously."

