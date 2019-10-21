Community activist Dan Johnstone – better known as Can Man Dan – is working to make sure less-fortunate kids can participate in the fun of Halloween.

The 2019 Costumes for Kids in Need fundraiser is collecting donations so low income children can have access to brand new Halloween costumes.

"Halloween costumes aren't always the most affordable things to buy, especially if you're on a limited budget," Dan Johnstone said on CTV Morning Live Edmonton. "So we're taking that pressure off families."

The Can Man Dan Foundation and Halloween Alley are collecting donations through a Go Fund Me campaign and at store locations.

Kids across Edmonton will be given $50 gift certificates to buy a new costume at Halloween Alley.

"I missed out on a lot of years and I want to make sure no kid misses out like I did," Johnstone said.

The fundraiser is hoping to raise $10,000 before Halloween.