'We wanted this intersection to be safe': Pride Corner on Whyte Ave a big win for local queer community

The city officially recognized Pride Corner almost 41 years to the day that the Pisces Bathhouse raids shook Edmonton's queer community. (Jessica Robb/CTV News Edmonton) The city officially recognized Pride Corner almost 41 years to the day that the Pisces Bathhouse raids shook Edmonton's queer community. (Jessica Robb/CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island