EDMONTON -- Tuesday marks a sombre anniversary for the friends and family of Amber Tuccaro. The 20-year-old woman disappeared from the Edmonton area on Aug. 18, 2010.

Ten years later, and eight years after her remains were found on a rural property near Leduc, her murder remains unsolved.

"We will never stop demanding justice for our beloved Amber," her family said in a written release.

They are holding an "Angelversary" event in Edmonton Tuesday evening that will include guest speakers, a prayer vigil and a justice rally.

The family has long been critical of the investigation and filed a complaint against the RCMP with the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission in March 2014.

The report, released to the family in 2018, found that the investigation "was deficient in that various members were either not properly trained or did not adhere to their training" and that a month passed before any effort was made at the detachment level to investigate Tuccaro's disappearance.

The RCMP issued a public apology to the Tuccaro family in January 2020, acknowledging the RCMP investigation into her death was "not our best work."

Amber Tuccaro's murder is still under investigation.