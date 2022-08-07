Weird Little Car Club showcasing microcars at Downtown Farmer's Market

Edmontonians got the chance to see some unique, and small, cars in downtown Sunday, courtesy of the Weird Little Car Club.

The group celebrates microcars, which are cars with engines smaller than one liter. Four microcars were on display at the market Sunday.

"A lot of these cars were built after the second world war when the economy was really down, people couldn't afford much in the way of cars and insurance was based on engine size," said Hans Van Huystee.

Of the four cars on display, one has a 600 cc, or 0.6 liter, engine and the other three have 200 cc engines.

"Wherever we show up there's a lot of interest, people are curious about the cars, not so much that people want to own one," said Van Huystee.

"Because they're not traditional cars… it's a real exercise to get into the thing, the bubble top goes open like an aircraft… the driver's seat actually folds back and once you get in it folds forward."

One of the club's members owns a microcar from 1906, but the group recognizes modern vehicles, such as smart cars, with small engines as well.