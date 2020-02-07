EDMONTON -- Police are asking the public for help in finding the people who defaced a City of Leduc sign last week.

According to RCMP, the "Welcome to Leduc" sign at Rollyview Road and Range Road 245, east of the city, was damaged between Feb. 1 and Feb. 3.

The letters containing LED lighting were stolen, and the sign was spray painted green.

The sign is valued at $16,000.

Anyone with information about the damage is asked to call Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.