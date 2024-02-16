West Edmonton house under renovations damaged in fire

Fire broke out Thursday night at a west Edmonton house under renovations.

The fire at 16310 87 Ave. NW was reported around 10:45 p.m. according to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services.

Initially, four crews went to the scene but they called in two more.

"We knocked the fire down quickly and had it under control within a reasonable amount of time," district chief Brian Lazaruik told CTV News Edmonton during an interview at the scene later.

However, flames flared back up while investigators were on scene and firefighting crews were called in again shortly after 4 a.m.

The reignited blaze was under control as of 5 a.m. but not out.

Lazaruik said it was too early to say how the fire started, but that it did not look connected to the arson extortion series.

No people or pets were at the address when firefighters arrived.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Sean McClune