EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • West Edmonton house under renovations damaged in fire

    Share

    Fire broke out Thursday night at a west Edmonton house under renovations.

    The fire at 16310 87 Ave. NW was reported around 10:45 p.m. according to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services.

    Initially, four crews went to the scene but they called in two more.

    "We knocked the fire down quickly and had it under control within a reasonable amount of time," district chief Brian Lazaruik told CTV News Edmonton during an interview at the scene later.

    However, flames flared back up while investigators were on scene and firefighting crews were called in again shortly after 4 a.m.

    The reignited blaze was under control as of 5 a.m. but not out.

    Lazaruik said it was too early to say how the fire started, but that it did not look connected to the arson extortion series.

    No people or pets were at the address when firefighters arrived.

    More to come…

    With files from CTV News Edmonton's Sean McClune 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What happens to food that grocery stores in Canada don't sell?

    For grocers, selling perishable items means making continual choices about every item on display - especially the ones nearing the end of their shelf life. For those that don't sell in time, most stores try to donate them to food banks rather than throw them away.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News