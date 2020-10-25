EDMONTON -- An employee who last worked at a west Edmonton Lowe’s on Oct. 18 has tested positive for COVID-19.

The company says it did a deep clean of the store on Oct. 23 after finding out about the diagnosis and notified public health officials.

“We encourage customers who visited the store between October 10, 11, 17 or 18 to monitor for symptoms until November 1 inclusive (for those who visited the store on October 18), and call Alberta Health Link 811 if needed,” a statement reads.

The store reopened on Oct. 24.