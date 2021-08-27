EDMONTON -- The bus terminal at West Edmonton Mall is being relocated to the other side of the shopping centre.

On Aug. 29, the transit hub will be moved from 87 Avenue to the overflow parking lot north of 90 Avenue and east of 175 Street.

Reminder: Starting Sunday, West Edmonton Mall Transit Centre will be temporarily moving to 90 Avenue to accommodate Valley Line West construction.



If you use the transit centre, please see the maps below to help you determine where to catch your bus. #YegTransit pic.twitter.com/vnPZz3TAod — Edmonton Transit Service (ETS) (@takeETSalert) August 24, 2021

The change is to accommodate construction of Edmonton's Valley Line West, which in about six years will connect the downtown core to Lewis Estates.

West Edmonton Mall's transit centre is expected to stay on 90 Avenue until construction is done.

At the 87 Avenue location, signs have been hung informing riders of the change.

Stops #5001 to #5014 are affected.

The city has also posted information online.