Westbound 23 Avenue to be closed at Gateway Boulevard this weekend
A major road closure is scheduled for south Edmonton this weekend.
Between Saturday at 5 a.m. and Monday at 6 a.m., the westbound bridge and intersections of 23 Avenue over Gateway Boulevard and Calgary Trail will be closed as crews smooth out the driving lanes.
Drivers are asked to detour on Parsons Road and 34 Avenue or Ellerslie Road.
The eastbound bridge will stay open.
