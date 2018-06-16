The Western Major Baseball League is rebranding and bringing back its All-Star game.

Starting next year, the league will be called Western Canadian Baseball League (WCBL), and its first two All-Star games will be in Edmonton.

“I think putting it in Edmonton with our history of hosting major sporting events and their dedication to the details makes it a no-brainer for the place,” Western Major Baseball League President Kevin Kvame said.

“I can’t describe how thrilled we are that they’ve adopted our proposal to bring the WCBL All-Star Game to the great sports City of Edmonton in 2019 & 2020,” Edmonton Prospects Owner Pat Cassidy said in a press release. “We know that our fans and baseball community will join with many new fans to make this a must-attend event in Alberta’s capital.”

The 2019 All-Star game will be held on Monday, July 8.

The 12-team league is also increasing its schedule from 48 to 56 games per team.