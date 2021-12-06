Western Conference front-runners meet when Oilers host Wild

Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl, back to camera, of Germany, is congratulated by teammates after his power-play goal against Minnesota Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk, right, during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 in St. Paul, Minn. At left is Oilers' Darnell Nurse, who scored a first-period goal. (AP Photo/Jim Mone) Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl, back to camera, of Germany, is congratulated by teammates after his power-play goal against Minnesota Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk, right, during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 in St. Paul, Minn. At left is Oilers' Darnell Nurse, who scored a first-period goal. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Edmonton Top Stories