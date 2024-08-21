Western Cycle sign installed at Neon Sign Museum after 4 years

It's taken four years, but the iconic Western Cycle sign is once again on display in Edmonton.

On Sunday, the sign joined others at the Edmonton Neon Sign Museum on the Mercer Warehouse building.

In 2020, the Western Cycle building was torn down by the City of Edmonton to make way for the west LRT expansion.

Before the building was demolished, the Alberta Sign Association launched a petition to save the iconic cyclist sign and was successful.

The museum on 104 Street and 104 Avenue, just across from Rogers Place, is a collection of over 20 neon signs from businesses that were a part of Edmonton's history.

The signs are restored by the Alberta Sign Association before being put on display.