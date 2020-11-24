EDMONTON -- The Western Cycle building has finally come down in order to make way for the Valley Line West LRT expansion.

The iconic store and its sign stood on 124 Street for over 80 years, since 1934, but while the building is demolished, the sign lives on.

In May, the Alberta Sign Association launched an online fundraiser to be able to move the sign to the Edmonton Neon Sign Museum downtown. The cyclist sign was taken down in July to be added to the museum’s collection.

Construction on the west LRT line is slated to begin in 2021 and take five to six years to finish.