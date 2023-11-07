EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • WestJet announces direct flights from Edmonton to Atlanta, San Francisco, and Nashville

    WestJet announced non-stop service from Edmonton to Atlanta, San Francisco, and Nashville on Nov. 7, 2023. (Cam Wiebe/CTV News Edmonton) WestJet announced non-stop service from Edmonton to Atlanta, San Francisco, and Nashville on Nov. 7, 2023. (Cam Wiebe/CTV News Edmonton)

    WestJet has announced non-stop service to three new destinations from the Edmonton International Airport (YEG) as part of its summer 2024 schedule.

    Starting next year, WestJet will offer daily flights from Edmonton to Atlanta, five flights a week from Edmonton to San Francisco, and flights from Edmonton to Nashville twice a week.

    The Atlanta flight will start April 29 and run year-round, and service to San Francisco and Nashville will begin June 20.

    "We are particularly excited about announcing these U.S. routes because of the importance of U.S. connectivity and the relationship that we have with Alberta is real. This will truly unlock Edmonton trade potential and enhance inbound tourism and investment attraction," Angela Avery of WestJet told reporters.

    "I'm glad as more Edmontonians are travelling, we'll be spending less time at the airports, spending more time in business, and then spending more time with families. And also that many of us would have the opportunity to connect to the world from our airport," said Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi.

    Airport officials say Atlanta has one of the busiest airports in the world with over 1,000 flights a day to over 200 international and domestic destinations.

