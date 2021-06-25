EDMONTON -- WestJet announced its plan to restart 10 routes across Alberta, with new service from Edmonton to Penticton, Kamloops and Nanaimo, on Friday.

Flights from Edmonton to Nanaimo start Friday. Flights from Edmonton to Penticton start on July 3, with flights to Kamloops scheduled to start the following day.

At the onset of the pandemic, the airline cut a series of flights to approximately 30 per cent of its flight schedule.

“We continue to work towards the restoration of our pre-COVID domestic network to ensure that when our guests are ready to travel, we are there for them," said John Weatherill, the company's chief commercial officer. "WestJet remains committed to building back stronger for the betterment of all Canadians, and as we look ahead to reconnecting friends, family and loved ones, the safe restart of travel is essential to Canada's economic recovery."

WestJet will begin non-stop service between Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island and Calgary starting July 29. This service was previously scheduled to start June 2020. The airline will offer non-stop service from Calgary to 42 cities and from Edmonton to 16 cities.

