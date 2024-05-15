EDMONTON
Edmonton

    Westlock girl killed in Highway 2 crash

    An Alberta Health Services ambulance. (Karyn Mulcahy/CTV News Edmonton) An Alberta Health Services ambulance. (Karyn Mulcahy/CTV News Edmonton)
    A five-year-old girl was killed in what is believed to have been a head-on crash north of Edmonton Tuesday evening.

    The crash happened around 8 p.m. on Highway 2, north of Township Road 602.

    Passersby were first on scene and provided aid until emergency responders arrived.

    Two occupants from each vehicle were taken to hospital. Three survived.

    The girl was a resident of Westlock, according to Mounties, who said they would provide an investigation update when more information was available.

    "Preliminary findings suggest a head-on collision between both vehicles, though there is no way to ascertain more at this time," RCMP said in a Wednesday news release.

    There was no update on the survivors' condition on Wednesday. 

