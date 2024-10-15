EDMONTON
    • 1 dead after semi, SUV collide head-on north of Edmonton

    An RCMP vehicle is seen in an undated file photo. (CTV News Edmonton) An RCMP vehicle is seen in an undated file photo. (CTV News Edmonton)
    One person is dead after a crash on Monday night involving a semi and an SUV.

    Police say a Chevrolet Suburban was travelling on Highway 2 southeast of Slave Lake shortly before 9:20 p.m. when it crossed the centre line into oncoming traffic at Township Road 710A and hit a semi head-on.

    The driver and only occupant of the Chevrolet was declared dead at the scene.

    The semi driver's condition was not disclosed.

    The scene was closed for several hours while police investigated but has since reopened.

    The crash scene is about 210 kilometres north of Edmonton.  

