EDMONTON -- The Alberta separatist movement that has taken social media by storm after the Liberals won a minority government was partially generated by bots, data shows.

Wexit, a term that combines Western Canada and exit, began trending on Twitter Monday night and has nearly 170,000 members on its Facebook page as of Tuesday afternoon.

"It was huge, it was absolutely huge," said Wexit Founder Peter Downing of the social media bump.

On Tuesday, CTV News Edmonton received statistics from H+K Strategies that show Twitter activity was started by bots—mainly @Ken95645317, @1plus1_is_3 and @NuniSasYu.

However, their tweets did generate reaction from real people, H+K Strategies said, with 72 per cent of real users tweeting about Wexit Tuesday.

Wexit Party?

Downing created Wexit Alberta in June and Wexit Alberta about a month ago. He now wants to turn the groups into provincial and federal parties.

"We have to do this," Downing said. "Right now there's no hope, there's no future … no reason why we have to have Justin Trudeau governing us.

'Unfairness'

Lori Williams, a political scientist, says separating from the rest of Canada would not fix Alberta's economy.

"The concerns that Albertans have will not be solved by separation. We're not going to get our oil to markets any better if we’re not part of Canada."

However, Williamson understands why Albertans are frustrated by how Ottawa treats their province.

"There's an unfairness in terms of Alberta's recognition for its contribution to the Canadian economy," Williamson said. "Alberta has the sense, rightly, that it's giving more than it's getting in return—both in terms economic balance, but also in terms of appreciation."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Dan Grummett reports