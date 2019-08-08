It's another busy summer weekend in the city with outdoor festivals, family friendly activities and plenty of sports on offer.

Folk Fest

The 40th edition of the Edmonton Folk Music Festival got underway Thursday in Gallagher Park. Hozier, Blue Rodeo and Ani DiFranco are among the dozens of acts scheduled to hit the stage.

Perseids PJ Party

The Perseids meteor shower is expected to be visible late Friday night. The University of Alberta Botanic Garden is hosting a pyjama part themed gathering for an out of this world view under the stars.

Anime festival

Animethon 26 is a celebration of all things anime. The event goes Friday through Sunday and will be hard to miss with hundreds of colourfully-costumed fans expected to attend.

Football - both kinds

The Eskimos and FC Edmonton are both in action at home this weekend. First up, the Esks host the Ottawa Redblacks at Commonwealth Stadium Friday night at 8 p.m. Then, it's the Eddies taking on visiting Pacific FC at Clarke Stadium on Saturday starting at 4 p.m.

Riverfest

EPCOR Riverfest is a celebration of the North Saskatchewan River. Visitors get a chance to float down the river, explore lesser-seen areas of the river valley and connect with others who share a passion for Edmonton's waterway. Visit Laurier Park on Saturday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Caribbean Arts Festival

Cariwest features a colourful celebration of Caribbean culture, music and heritage. The event runs Friday through Sunday at Federal Plaza downtown.

Cheap Trick

The veteran rockers hit the stage at the River Cree on Saturday night at 9 p.m.