Where to mark Remembrance Day in the Edmonton area

Remembrance Day will be marked Friday with indoor and outdoor events in Edmonton and surrounding communities.

CTV News Edmonton has compiled a list of the ceremonies taking place this Friday.

City Hall Plaza Ceremony

A ceremony will be held outside City Hall Plaza, led by the Loyal Edmonton Regiment. No seating will be available.

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Location: City Hall Plaza

Kingsway Legion Branch #175

The Kingsway Legion will host a ceremony at its branch, which will stay open afterwards for refreshments.

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Location: 14339-50 Street

Beverly Memorial Cenotaph

A parade and wreath-laying ceremony will be held in Beverly, starting at the Maranatha Church and ending at the Beverly Cenotaph at 4001 118 Avenue.

Time: Parade begins at 10:20 a.m.

Location: 11905-47 Street

Jasper Place Legion Branch #255

The Jasper Place Legion will be hosting an indoor event at the West Edmonton Mall Ice Palace.

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: 8882-170 Street

Norwood Canadian Legion Branch #178

The Norwood Royal Canadian Legion will be holding an outdoor ceremony at its branch, followed by a luncheon. The event will move inside if the temperature is below -9 C, with room for 250 guests.

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: 11150-82 Street

St. Albert

A parade will be held by the St. Albert Legion, starting on Taché Street and ending at the St. Albert Cenotaph for a service.

Time: Parade begins at 10:40 a.m.

Location: 6 Tache Street, St. Albert

Sherwood Park

The Royal Canadian Legion Fort Saskatchewan Branch #27 and the ANAVets Strathcona #99 will be holding a ceremony at Millenium Place in Sherwood Park. The ceremony will also be broadcast live for people wanting to participate from home.

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Location: 2000 Premier Way, Sherwood Park

Edmonton Transit Service will operate on a Saturday schedule for Remembrance Day. Veterans and active military members will ride for free if they're in military uniform or dress, or have a Canadian Forces or RCMP identification card, or National Defence Record card.