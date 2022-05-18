Where to watch the Battle of Alberta in Edmonton

If you want to watch the Battle of Alberta series with thousands of fans, you have a few options in Edmonton.

Games 1 and 2 are in Calgary at 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., respectively, before the Round 2 series moves north next Sunday and Tuesday.

Here's where you can watch with other Oilers fans.

ICE DISTRICT PLAZA

The Ford Tailgate Party is back for Round 2 and the Oilers Entertainment Group has extended it for road games for the Battle of Alberta.

Admission is free and there is food, drinks and live entertainment.

With rain on the forecast for Game 1, the Oilers say there's room for fans at Rogers Place if they need to move inside.

The plaza opens at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

"The place to be if you're an Oilers fan is here in Ice District Plaza, in the arena watching the team," said OEG's Tim Shipton.

"Oilers fans, there's lots of different options. We want you down in the plaza, if you can't find a space down here, lots of great spaces to celebrate."

The Oilers are looking to expand capacity and have more washrooms.

ROGERS PLACE WATCH PARTY

The Safeway Road Game Watch Party is also back and admission is still $5.

Doors to Rogers Place open at 6:30 p.m.

CHURCHILL SQUARE?

Mayor Amarjeet Sohi wants to put big screens in Churchill Square and a city spokesperson said the idea is in the planning stages.

"It's so nice to see the square filled, it's nice to see people going to bars, restaurants and pubs," the mayor said. "I think people are there to enjoy themselves, to celebrate our hockey, our team."