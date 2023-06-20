Whitecourt declares state of local emergency due to flooding, issues evacuation orders

The Town of Whitecourt, approximately 180 km northwest of Edmonton, has declared a state of local emergency due to flooding.

A flood watch is also in effect for the McLeod and Athabasca rivers.

Westview Mobile Village has been ordered to evacuate by 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20 and a mandatory evacuation order remains in place for Sagitawah RV Park.

Rising water levels have also led town officials to close Festival Park and trails around it, Riverside trail, Whitecourt Golf & Country Club and Riverboat Park.

The north end of 47 Street/Millar Road is temporarily closed at Flats Road.

Flooding also washed out an abutment on Highway 32 near Groat Creek resulting in a lane closure.

“Both rivers are being monitored closely by staff from the Alberta Environment River Forecast Branch and the Town of Whitecourt, and further direction to impacted property owners, residents and park users will be provided if necessary,” the town said on its website.

People are encouraged to use "extreme caution" near the rivers.

All Westview Mobile Village evacuees are asked to register at the Allan & Jean Millar Centre located at 58 Sunset Boulevard, while those evacuated from the Sagitawah RV Park should call 780-778-3734 to register.