Whitemud Drive reopens, charges pending after suspicious package investigation
EDMONTON -
Multiple charges are pending against a man in connection with a suspicious package found inside a vehicle that forced the closure of part of Whitemud Drive early Monday morning.
Police say officers stopped a vehicle around 3 a.m. Monday west of the Quesnell Bridge in a westbound lane.
The Whitemud was closed off in both directions between 149 Street and 53 Avenue until around 7 a.m. as police investigated.
A bomb disposal team removed and examined the package though police say it remains under investigation.
A 32-year-old man was arrested and is expected to face several charges.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Edmonton weather for Oct. 25: Transition week for temperatures
-
-