EDMONTON -- As soon as Mike Tyson announced he would return to the ring for a series of exhibition fights, Georges Laraque had his agent reach out to the Tyson camp.

“They contacted us. They’re interested and it's just my agent trying to find a way to get the right package,” Laraque says.

The former Oilers enforcer who retired in 2010 wants to get on Tyson’s fight card in 2021 if the pandemic subsides.

Laraque is pitching a three-round exhibition bout against the the former undisputed heavyweight champion in Montreal. The big winner would be a charity foundation.

“We’re talking an exhibition. It’s not an actual fight... It’s not dangerous," Laraque told CTV News Edmonton.

"It’s not like I think I would have a chance against him."

Tyson is coming out of retirement for an exhibition match against former four-division champion Roy Jones Jr. on Nov. 28.

Tyson, 54, was one of the most feared heavyweights in history and has said he’s open to hearing offers on future exhibition fights.

A TRIBUTE TO DAVE SEMENKO

Laraque is hoping to follow in the footsteps of another Oilers tough-guy: the late Dave Semenko, who fought Muhammad Ali in an exhibition game in 1983.

“I never forgot when Dave Semenko told me how awesome it was when he had an exhibition match with Muhammed Ali...and Dave was telling me how he did the rope-a-dope with him," Laraque recalled.

"If it works, I will pay tribute to Dave Semenko -- becuase it will be for him."

Laraque, who was a dominant heavyweight on the ice, had 131 NHL fights. He doesn’t expect a nasty encounter, but should a draw happen, there’s always a chance Tyson could lose his temper.

“If I go for it, I’m pretty sure that now things could change if I pop him a couple times like really hard than he’ll just remind me that ‘I was the champ,’” said Laraque.

The 43-year-old doesn’t mind putting his chin on the line against Iron Mike.

And even though it would be a charity event, Laraque knows many people watching will want to see a knockout.

"Maybe in the last round I’ll put myself in position to get knocked out,” joked Laraque.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do. I have no idea.”