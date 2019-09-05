The Alberta government announced Thursday that it has awarded the contract to expand the southwest leg of Anthony Henday Drive.

Construction to widen the four-lane stretch between Calgary Trail and Whitemud Drive to six lanes will begin in the fall and is expected to be complete in 2022.

"Edmonton is an important and growing city that depends upon well-developed transportation corridors to support jobs and the economy," said Transportation Minister Ric McIver.

Fifteen months ago, the former NDP government promised to widen the roadway at a cost of $100 million.

CTV News Edmonton reached out to Transportation Minister Ric McIver in June to ask whether the UCP government would honour the funding promise.

At the time, McIver said the commitment was under review.

The 18-kilometre southwest stretch was designed to handle 40,000 cars per day. Stats from last year show closer to 80,000 vehicles travelled on it daily.

More to come...